The newest Girl Scout cookie flavor is Toast-Yay! What you need to know

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America has announced that it will release a new French-toast inspired cookie called Toast-Yay! The new flavor will be available in Orange County and other select areas when the 2021 cookie season starts in January.

The Toast-Yay! cookie is shaped like a miniature piece of toast. It’s dipped in white icing on one side and stamped with the signature Girl Scout trefoil on the other. A quick glance at the ingredients shows that cinnamon and maple syrup are in the mix.

“It’s based on the French toast breakfast favorite and it’s something that our bakers tested, which is the process for all of our new editions of cookies,” said Kenya M. Yarbrough, director of marketing, communications and advocacy for the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles.

The cookies will be available alongside Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and all the other classic flavors (pro tip: eat them straight out of the freezer!).

With the ongoing pandemic, the scouts are focusing their sales efforts on a digital cookie platform that allows users to order cookies for home delivery or donate boxes to charitable causes or first responders. Girl Scouts have their own personal links to sell cookies, and you can track down cookies near you with the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

The Toast-Yay! cookies will be made by ABC Bakers, one of two local bakeries that makes Girl Scout cookies. (ABC Bakers services Orange County, while Little Brownie Bakers makes cookies for Los Angeles County.) Angelenos who want to try the new cookie will need to order digitally through an Orange County Girl Scout. For more on the two bakeries and the areas they service, click here.

All of the cookies sold in Orange County will be priced at $5 a box, with the exception of the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, which will be $6.

Depending on local guidelines, the scouts may set up in-person sales in specific areas.

