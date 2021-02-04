You can have your flower and eat it too. And there is still cake

Flour + Flower Bar

Chef Heather Wong’s whimsical cake bars and pastries usually involve some sort of edible flower — sometimes a whole pansy pressed into frosting, sometimes a scattering of loose petals atop a spiced apple coffee cake. Now, her Flouring pop-up in the Hotel Figueroa is getting a botanical counterpart. Every Saturday and Sunday in February, “funky florist” Stephanie Castaneda, also known as Vases to Vases, will join Wong to provide gifts for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Flouring is making an eight-piece Valentine’s Day-inspired sweets box and dessert charcuterie boards; Vases to Vases will offer bouquets and vase arrangements. To order, email flouringla@gmail.com or vasesatthefig@gmail.com by the Thursday before your desired pickup weekend.

939 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (213) 627-8971, vasestovases.com/store-1



Lasita Filipino Rotisserie & Natural Wine

Celebrated Filipino restaurant Lasa in Chinatown is rebranding as Lasita, a Filipino-style rotisserie concept with meats brined for 24 hours and stuffed with a blend of lemongrass, garlic, ginger and spring onions. Former Lasa chef de cuisine Nico de Leon is back to lead the kitchen in this ode to slow-roasted chicken and lechon, while co-owner and Lasa cofounder Chase Valencia heads up the wine and beer program. In addition to rotisserie meats, expect vegetable pancit, sides such as chicken-fat rice and coconut-dressing cabbage salad, and desserts like turon cream pie.

727 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 443-6163, lasa-la.com/lasita

Advertisement

Nossa

Los Feliz restaurant Nossa marries the Italian and Brazilian heritages of owners Simone Bonelli and John Borghetti, respectively, offering wedges of lasagna as well as grilled meats and other dishes that punctuate menus in Southern Brazilian restaurants heavily influenced by the Northern Italian immigration of the 19th century. Plantains, farofa, chimichurri, cheese breads, fish stews, empanadas, pastas and croquettes can be ordered for takeout, delivery and limited patio seating, alongside small-producer wines and California craft beers.

1966 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 644-1798, nossala.com



Nanas

On their first date, now-fiancés Jonathan Anzaldi and George Torres discussed their aspirations to launch a restaurant one day, and with Nanas, they finally have: Their Redondo Beach concept pays homage to Anzaldi’s Italian roots and Torres’ Mexican heritage with dishes inspired by their grandmothers. There are straightforward dishes, such as chicken Parmesan and vegetarian taquitos, but the cultures blend in others such as jalapeño pesto, Calabrian shrimp tacos, and a lemon-and-basil cabbage slaw. Takeout and delivery.

2617 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach, (714) 338-9250, cometonanas.com

Advertisement

Bourbon Burger Bar

In early November, Michael Mina, the prolific, James Beard Award-winning chef, brought the takeout-and-delivery–only Tokyo Hot Chicken to Glendale, running the operation out of his Bourbon Steak restaurant. His next act is the Bourbon Burger Bar, whose menu offers thick beef patties heaped with black truffle Camembert; au poivre sauce; yuzu kosho aioli; and applewood-smoked bacon, among other toppings. There are salmon, turkey and veggie burgers as well. Opt for sides such as a classic wedge salad or fries with caviar and crème fraîche, plus cocktails, beer, wine and dessert. Open daily for pickup or delivery.

237 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 823-6132, michaelmina.net



Odie’s Meatball Subs

Warm up with red sauce at Los Feliz wine destination Bar Covell, which just launched a meatball sub pop-up Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Meatballs are made with a blend of pork, veal and beef, then simmered in house marinara sauce. Toppings include Parmesan, hot peppers, onions, fresh basil and Italian burrata, and the sandwiches are served on Röckenwagner rolls. Odie’s also offers a vegetarian version.

4628 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 660-4400, instagram.com/odies.la

Advertisement

2 Jewish Girls From NYC

Matzo ball soup from 2 Jewish Girls, a new pop-up by Jamie Lauren and Jessica Mei Gershen. (Stephanie Breijo)

“Top Chef” contestant Jamie Lauren and her partner — culinary producer and writer Jessica Mei Gershen — are operating a matzo ball soup pop-up with family recipes and plenty of pickles. Each quart jar of soup includes homemade stock, organic chicken, organic vegetables, fresh dill and one massive matzo ball, inspired by the matzo ball soups Mei Gershen’s father and grandmother used to make. The pop-up also sells quarts of garlicky, scotch bonnet-laced half-sour pickles. Ordering and pickup instructions (weekends only) can be found on Instagram.

instagram.com/2jewishgirlsfromnyc