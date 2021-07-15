What to do with the jam you make

This story is a component of the feature “Seasons of Preserves: Stone Fruit,” which is part of a four-part series on preserving fruit at home called “L.A. in a Jar.”

Whether you make it or buy it, you’re going to want to eat your jam all the time. But aside from toast, what can you use it for? After more than a few friends asked that question when I gave them my jam,

I came up with a list:

(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

Slather it on toast, preferably over almond or peanut butter, and top it off with a pinch of flaky sea salt.

Advertisement

(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

Spoon it over scoops of ice cream for an instant fruit sundae.

(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

Spill dollops of it all over a homemade frozen custard during the last 10 seconds of churning for a rippled fruit ice cream.

(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

Shake a spoonful with a shot of your favorite liquor and a splash of lemon juice in a cocktail shaker for a bespoke cocktail.

(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

Spread it between layers of a cake for an instant filling.

Advertisement

(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

Spatter a spoonful into your morning bowl of yogurt and top with granola.

(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

Serve a small bowl of it alongside cheeses, cured meats and nuts on an appetizer platter.

Advertisement

(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

Swirl it into pan drippings for a sweet sauce for chicken thighs, duck, lamb or steak.

(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

Stir it with soy sauce or vinegar for an instant marinade or stir-fry sauce.