Angelini Osteria expands with new restaurant in Palisades Village

“Maybe I’m crazy,” says Gino Angelini on a recent phone call. The 68-year-old chef-owner of the lauded Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard is preparing to open an Italian restaurant in the Palisades Village this winter. “I started working in the kitchen when I was 13. You never know with the pandemic, but it will make me stronger to do it.”

Angelini partnered with friend and restaurateur Tancredi Deluca of Amici, Ombra Wine Bar and Deluca’s Deli to launch his latest project.

The new Angelini Ristorante & Bar is adjacent to Hank’s Bar and Grill near the movie theater in the Caruso Pacific Palisades development, which opened in late 2018. It joins other retail and dining options including Blue Ribbon Sushi, McConnell’s ice cream, the Draycott and Alfred Coffee.

Angelini describes the restaurant as an “expansion” of Angelini Osteria, which he opened in 2001. The menu will feature many dishes Angelini is known for, including the taglioni limone, lasagna verde “Nonna Elvira,” spaghetti chitarra alla norcina and tiramisu. Angelini says he’s working on a selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes as well. A vegetable couscous, egg-less pasta, arrabbiata with fresh tomatoes, lentil soup and cauliflower bisteca with pepperoncini, olive oil and sea salt are all under development.

“Gino is definitely going to bring a whole different level of Italian food to that community,” Deluca said.

The longtime restaurateur, who has three restaurants at the Americana at Brand, another Caruso development, said being in a location with built-in foot traffic helped influence his decision to open a new venture during a pandemic. Deluca said he didn’t hesitate when the developer approached him with the opportunity.

“It reminds me of my little town where I grew up in Italy where there is a piazza, people gather together and you eat on the sidewalk,” he said. “And we have seen that people are really wanting to go out and start living again and enjoying life.”

While restaurants across the country struggle to fill positions, Deluca said he’s counting on the loyalty of his and Angelini’s existing longtime staff; they plan to cross-train many of them for the new restaurant.

“A lot of people in our industry moved away from hospitality, and there is definitely a shortage,” Deluca said. “But both Gino and I have tremendous teams that work with us and have been with us for many years. We have the luxury of having very high retention with our employees.”

Deluca and Angelini are hoping the large patio and bar area, which will collectively seat around 60 people, will help attract business. There will be a smaller indoor space with about 40 seats.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, and Deluca said they plan to eventually introduce weekend brunch.

1038 N. Swarthmore Ave., Pacific Palisades