Pitted: No Plate Test (Still)

Illustration of a plate
Why the plate test is not necessary to make apple butter at home.
(Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times )
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
This story is a component of the feature “Seasons of Preserves: Apple Butter,” which is part of a four-part series on preserving fruit at home called “L.A. in a Jar.”

The “plate test” is a great way to know when your fruit preserve is at the right consistency. However, I still think it’s not necessary for making apple butter. Rather, you’ll judge the doneness of the apple butter by its texture in the pan: When you stir it and the thin, watery liquid no longer separates from the smooth pulp, it’s done. See the Master Apple Butter recipe for a more detailed description.

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

