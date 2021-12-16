Where we love to take out-of-town guests to eat in L.A.

Breakfast at Doubting Thomas: My first question to out-of-town guests is always: Where are you staying? We’ve got such a breadth of choice in every corner of L.A. that it’s easier for me to curate by region, but one of my favorite cafes is, I think, worth a morning bite no matter where they’re sleeping. Chef-owner Naomi Peteu (née Shim) bakes artful, hyper-seasonal tarts, cookies and croissants in addition to a globetrotting lineup of dishes that complement espressos featuring the likes of syrup steeped with fresh fig leaves. At Doubting Thomas, her does-it-all cafe in Historic Filipinotown, from the passion fruit pie to the braised-pork-packed breakfast burrito, there’s no wrong way to order. Unless, of course, you’re thinking about skipping the croissants. 2510 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, (323) 350-9869, doubtingthomas.la

Lunch at Slammers at Brain Dead Studios: “Synergy” is one of those grating corporate words, but it’s fully on display at Slammers, one of the most un-corporate-feeling spots along Fairfax. Streetwear brand Brain Dead revitalized the neighborhood’s Silent Movie Theater in 2020 and now screens a killer lineup of non-silent, genre-spanning programming (I practically lived there during its 24-hour horror movie marathon in October). Brain Dead tapped local chef Jesse Furman to launch a gourmet concessions stand and a patio cafe in the process; it’s at Slammers, on that back patio, where you’ll find some of L.A.’s most fun collaborations taking place. Chefs from other restaurants and soon-to-be-restaurants pop up on weekends and at a monthly “food flea market.” Bring your guest here for a bite and a movie, grab a Brain Dead snapback, and be sure to pick up one of the food pantry items too: it sells limited-run and one-off collabs such as head-shaped dried pasta from Jon & Vinny’s and a branded jar of the craveable miso peanut salsa macha from Metztli Taqueria, so your guest can bring home a taste of L.A. 611 N. Fairfax Ave., (323) 917-5053, instagram.com/slammers_la

Afternoon snack crawl in Chinatown: I like to kick things off with a visit to a childhood favorite, the 1938-founded Phoenix Bakery; the Chan family’s generational sweets shop is best known for its strawberry cake, but I’ve always been partial to its red bean- and winter-melon-filled pastries, especially when it’s mooncake season. Grab something sweet to fuel up for a wander through Central Plaza for caffeine at Thank You Coffee, then head across the street to Mandarin Plaza for a bite at Angry Egret Dinette, where chef Wes Avila rotates through an ever-changing menu of tacos, tortas and specials; next door is Steep, which you can duck into for delicate teas and dainty sweets (get the egg tarts) or fuller meals such as braised pork belly over rice. Keep it light, though, because down the street is Hop Woo for a snack of barbecued pork, and the next block over is Katsu Sando’s tempura-fried onigiri, and Wax Paper’s soft-serve. On the next street over is ABC Seafood Restaurant, but what you’re looking for is its takeout-only counter next door for fresh steam trays of inexpensive dim sum. You’ll need cash for ABC as well as the nearby My Dung sandwich shop, which sells refreshing and affordable banh mi served on perfectly pliant baguettes — split one and round the corner to close out the tour at Far East Plaza, home to some of Chinatown’s more storied spots as well as its newest: Kim Chuy for leek cakes, vegan pastry from Baker’s Bench, a vanilla pandan latte from Endorffeine, Lasita for tamarind-tinged shrimp chips and, finally, a peruse in Now Serving — L.A.’s finest cookbook shop — before heading home to nap and rally for dinner.

Dinner at Anajak Thai: Like most of my colleagues (and most likely anyone else covering food in this city), I’m regularly asked to name a favorite restaurant in Los Angeles. It’s an impossible task and one I still don’t really have an answer to, but I can say there’s just about nowhere I’m more comfortable and sated than in one very special alleyway in Sherman Oaks. Justin Pichetrungsi’s parents still help keep Anajak Thai running, but the second-generation restaurateur has reshaped it, and over the last two-ish years also has helped reshape how its fans and followers dine: A COVID-era pivot turned the side alleyway into an alfresco dining room lit by strings of bulb lights and tiny table lamps, a setting that’s now home to a tasting menu and one of my favorite weekly food events. The regular menu of Thai favorites always does the trick, but bring your friends on Thai Taco Tuesday for genre-dissolving dishes and chef collabs that spotlight and borrow from all corners of the globe; the energy is humming, the playlist is on point, the natural wine is flowing and when I’m there, there’s nowhere else I want to be. It’s a surefire way to give your visitors a taste of how L.A. is eating, here and now. 14704 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, (818) 501-4201, anajakthai.com

Drinks and late night at Walt’s and Angel’s Tijuana Tacos: As if gloriously lifted from a Midwestern suburb in 1979 and dropped into Eagle Rock in 2018, Walt’s Bar is vintage-pinball heaven, a land of hot dogs, $3 Coors, flashing pinball cabinets, hot German pretzels with house-made beer cheese, and $4 Hamm’s tallboys. But it’s also home to natural wine and a slew of local craft beers for that perfect balance of high-low. The vibe is unpretentious and chill, so bring your friends to Walt’s for a round of drinks and pinball and take a seat on the back patio, which is where you’ll find Jamie’s: a snack shack that hosts some of the city’s most fun pop-ups. If there’s no one at the shack or you’re not feeling bar snacks, less than a mile down Eagle Rock Boulevard Angel’s Tijuana Tacos serves some of the best TJ-style tacos in town, practically spilling with salsa de aguacate. Round up your crew, brave the line for Angel’s (don’t fret, it moves quickly), then load up on al pastor sliced from the trompo. Walt’s, 4680 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 739-6767, instagram.com/waltsbar ; Angel’s Tijuana Tacos, 4211 Eagle Rock Blvd., instagram.com/angelstijuanatacos

Extreme late night at the Prince: The Prince is where great nights usually end, but it’s also where your nightcap plans can go awry. It’s easy for a simple one-drink itinerary to become three or four with a plate of Korean fried chicken and a side of kimchi pancake, but really, who wouldn’t be down for cocktails and tteokbokki until the bar kicks you out at 2 a.m.? (No friends of mine.) In addition to serving as the setting for a number of films and TV shows — “Chinatown,” “Mad Men” and “New Girl” among them — this 1920s-built K-town bar can hold its own as more than a pretty face; stroll in past the full sets of armor and the stained-glass windows, settle in among the deep red leather booths, hit the buzzer next to your seat to summon your server, then put in an order for a few daiquiris and some of the best late-night Korean food you’ll find in a neighborhood flush with the stuff. 3198 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, (213) 389-1586, instagram.com/theprincela