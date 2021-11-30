Lifestyle

It’s an L.A. Advent calendar! Here are 31 festive things to do in December

×
Share
By Times staff
For Subscribers
Share

For those who’ve grown up with holiday-time Advent calendars, there’s a certain joy of the unknown in opening the little paper flaps each day in the run-up to Christmas and finding a hidden image, toy, treat or poem. Here we’ve re-created that feeling and put a secular spin on it with a December’s worth of special, SoCal-centric suggestions of things to do and places to go. Enjoy!

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 1: Take the crew to the theater for a production of a classic holiday play

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 2: Stroll through a holiday garden

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 3: Behold the holiday lights on a classic California cruise along the coast

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 4: Visit a dispensary to celebrate Jay-Z’s birthday

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 5: Attend a Hanukkah celebration

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 6: Order the perfect latkes

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 7: Window shop under lavish light displays

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 8: Strike a pose in an ugly sweater for a holiday photoshoot

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 9: Go on a holiday (city) safari

Advertisement

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 10: Order tamales from a local family business

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 11: Watch a fan-favorite holiday rom-com come to life

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 12: See L.A.'s most-spirited holiday bar pop-up

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 13: Roll through a drive-through light show

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 14: Grab a drink at a holiday-decorated historic hotel

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 15: Cruise through a holiday boat parade

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 16: Walk through more than a million holiday lights

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 17: Get a taste of a centuries-old tradition with this Italian sweet bread

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 18: Sip on holiday-themed cocktails while watching live music

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 19: Experience a holiday movie IRL on SoCal’s Polar Express

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 20: Take a classic L.A. holiday train ride

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 21: Ice skate in a winter wonderland

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 22: Visit one of the quietest places in Los Angeles

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 23: Take the family to a L.A. museum

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 24: Attend a one-of-a-kind musical performance

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 25: Indulge in Chinese food on Christmas

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 26: Take a walk through an interactive light display

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 27: Shop at a Black-owned L.A. business

Advertisement

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 28: Take a ride to the top of a snow-capped mountaintop

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 29: Take your besties to explore a holiday ranch

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 30: Plan your resolutions on a mini food-and-drink field trip

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 31: Toast the year with a bottle of bubbly

LifestyleThings to Do

More about the holidays