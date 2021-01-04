Your next takeout meal awaits in Chinatown

[It’s here: The Los Angeles Times’ 101 restaurants, dishes, people and ideas that define how we eat in 2020.]

Over the years, Chinatown has become one of the most dynamic places to eat in Los Angeles. Despite a tumultuous 2020 in dining, it remains so, as evidenced by this group of restaurants from The Times’ 101 list.

From Nashville hot chicken sandwiches that are worth the wait on your delivery app to groundbreaking Filipino fare, these restaurants are just a few of the best the neighborhood has to offer.