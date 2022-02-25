Comic: An illustrator reconnects to her roots through vegan Chilean recipes

As first-generation American-Latinos, it can be hard to stay connected with the food of your homeland. This is especially true for Fabiola Lara, a Chilean American illustrator , podcaster and YouTuber who arrived in the U.S. at only 7 months old. Between the distance to South America and the lack of Chilean eateries in the Northeast, Lara realized that she hadn’t had traditional Chilean breads in at least a decade — also due to her veganism. We asked Lara, who is based in Philadelphia, to share her experience re-discovering her roots through vegan Chilean YouTube recipes, in illustrations.

Want to learn how to make these classic Chilean dishes? Here are three videos from creators on YouTube who Fabiola Lara swears by:

Chilean Dobladitas:

“This is my favorite recipe for dobladitas, which is a Chilean bread that’s folded twice to create four folds. These folds make for a bread with a slightly underbaked inside and golden exterior. This is a great bread for breakfast or tea time. If you’re interested in veganizing this recipe, just replace the butter with vegan butter and swap the egg wash for a 1:1 mixture of coconut oil and vegan plant milk.”

Chilean Hallulas:

“This is another traditional Chilean country bread that has a dense crumb and golden exterior. This style of bread is commonly eaten on its own or used in a variety of sandwiches, unlike the dobladita. For this recipe, just remember to use a vegan butter/margarine instead of a dairy margarine.”

Chilean Empanadas de Pino:

“This is the most ambitious recipe of them all to veganize, but simply use your favorite vegan ‘ground beef’ such as Beyond Meat or Impossible Burger Grounds for the base of the filling. Once you’re assembling your empanada, you can omit the hard-boiled egg or try to make one out of tofu — if you dare. Fill the empanada as instructed and once again swap out the egg wash for a 1:1 coconut oil and plant milk combination. Follow this video for a really good breakdown of the process.”

