An old-school Eagle Rock restaurant is now stylish aperitivo bar Capri Club

Capri Club

Eagle Rock’s former red-sauce joint the Capri has been reimagined as Capri Club, a new Italian aperitivo bar and restaurant from a trio of industry vets. Owner Robert Fleming, formerly of Bar Covell, renovated the space to harken back to its 1960s founding, installing red leather booths, wood-paneled walls and a stylish circular bar for beverage director and operating partner Nic Vascocu (formerly of Bavel, Austin’s Uchi and Uchiko, and New York City’s Acme). Vascocu oversees a program focused on independent, small-batch and unique Italian and American amari as well as house cocktails, Negroni variants, spritzes, a rotation of frozen cocktails and no-ABV drinks. The culinary menu, from consulting chef Francesco Allegro (Rossoblu), includes Italian bar bites such as tuna-stuffed peppers, cured meats, meatballs and fried pasta. Capri Club is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and 4 to 11 p.m. on Sunday, with extended hours to follow.

4604 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles, capriclublosangeles.com

Vascocu’s opening cocktail menu offers multiple variations on the negroni, plus frozen cocktails, spritzes and vermouth. (Stephanie Breijo/Los Angeles Times)

Brothers Sushi Santa Monica

Advertisement

Woodland Hills’ Brothers Sushi has expanded to Santa Monica, bringing chef Mark Okuda’s Japanese cuisine to the Westside. Opening with a limited menu, the new location seats eight at the sushi bar, which currently offers omakase only, with table seating for a la carte items — namely sushi and sashimi — and sake throughout. While the sushi menu echoes the Valley’s, as the Santa Monica location’s menu and hours expand, other dishes that appeared in more of a tapas format in Woodland Hills will here be suited for large-format dining, such as a seabass butter lettuce wrap that will instead arrive as a larger piece with family-style lettuce and toppings. Brothers Sushi Santa Monica is now open from noon to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

1008 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (424) 330-0270, thebrotherssushi.com

Pizzana Silver Lake

Daniele Uditi’s acclaimed Neapolitan-meets-Californian pizzas are headed to Silver Lake this fall. The lauded Pizzana is expanding beyond its Brentwood, West Hollywood and Sherman Oaks outposts with a 30-seat location offering the local chain’s seasonal pies made with 48-hour-fermented dough, plus salads and small plates. Pizzana Silver Lake, in the former Vive Le Tarte space, will also feature cocktails, beer and wine; frozen pizzas to go; rotating sandwich specials; and Uditi’s popular pasta nights.

3515 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, pizzana.com

Chef Daniele Uditi, photographed at Pizzana in 2020, will soon be serving pizza in Silver Lake. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Figueroa Mountain Brewing

Santa Barbara brewery Figueroa Mountain Brewing is set to take over four Los Angeles bars after acquiring them from prolific local beverage hospitality group Artisanal Brewers Collective. The Stalking Horse Brewery and Freehouse in West L.A., Bluebird Brasserie’s space in Sherman Oaks and Broxton Brewery & Public House in Westwood Village will all transition to tasting rooms and restaurants that spotlight the brewery’s own pours in the coming months, while Echo Park’s Mohawk Bend will remain unchanged beyond its new management. Stalking Horse will become Mexican restaurant and bar Agua Santa Cervecería, Broxton will transition into a taproom for experimental beers, and the former Bluebird Brasserie is set to reopen as the lager-forward Figueroa Mountain Lagerhaus. ABC founder Tony Yanow and the hospitality group’s staff will remain involved in the bars’ operations.

Figmtnbrew.com

Nardò

Bay Area restaurateur Gianni Chiloiro, of pizzeria Doppio Zero, has recently expanded his operations to Southern California with Nardò. Huntington Beach’s new Southern Italian-inspired restaurant offers pizza and fresh pasta made in view of the dining room; grilled whole branzino; polpo fritto; calzones; prosciutto with burrata; potato croquettes with truffled fondue; salads; spritzes and an Italian wine list. Events such as a monthly wine dinner are in the works. Nardò is now open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.