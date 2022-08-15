Dumplings mania activated. Watch the trailer for Season 2 of ‘The Bucket List’







Do you have a bucket list? Most people do. In addition to wanting to roam the pyramids in Egypt and visit every state in Mexico, I have bucket lists specifically dedicated to my favorite foods.

Our L.A. Times Food video series “The Bucket List” showcases the best food in Los Angeles and beyond with a focus on a single dish. Last season was all about excellent fried chicken. This season, which premieres Aug. 28, is devoted to one of my favorite food groups of all time: dumplings.

Almost every culture makes some form of dumpling, and you can find superb versions of most in and around Los Angeles and Orange County. Each week, we’ll explore different dumplings and the stories behind them, with features on soup dumplings, gyoza, mandu, tortellini and more styles that may surprise you.

