Dumplings mania activated. Watch the trailer for Season 2 of ‘The Bucket List’
Season two of The Bucket List returns August 28th.
Who makes the best dumplings in L.A.? Jenn Harris explores soup dumplings, gyoza, mandu and more from around the world.
Do you have a bucket list? Most people do. In addition to wanting to roam the pyramids in Egypt and visit every state in Mexico, I have bucket lists specifically dedicated to my favorite foods.
Our L.A. Times Food video series “The Bucket List” showcases the best food in Los Angeles and beyond with a focus on a single dish. Last season was all about excellent fried chicken. This season, which premieres Aug. 28, is devoted to one of my favorite food groups of all time: dumplings.
On this week’s episode, Jenn heads to Tokyo to eat chicken karaage with a karaage master at Lawson. Then she heads back to L.A. to eat her favorite chicken karaage at Tenkatori in Gardena.
Almost every culture makes some form of dumpling, and you can find superb versions of most in and around Los Angeles and Orange County. Each week, we’ll explore different dumplings and the stories behind them, with features on soup dumplings, gyoza, mandu, tortellini and more styles that may surprise you.
