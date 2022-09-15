How classic Mexican restaurants offer a window into California’s culinary soul

1
If you’ve ever lived in Los Angeles, there’s likely a dish or an ambient aspect of a long-standing Mexican restaurant that you hold dear. These restaurants, serving up what you could call classic American Mexican, or California Mexican — “Cal-Mex” for short — have become a crucial part of L.A.'s identity. “Cal-Mex is a metaphor for our state itself,” writes Times columnist Gustavo Arellano. “Its history and resilience tells us where we came from, who we are and where we’re going — never static, perpetually underestimated, forever dynamic.”
Consider this package a guide to our state’s culinary soul.
2
These 38 classic Mexican restaurants are essential to Los Angeles
We tallied a list with scores of classic Mexican restaurants across the region. After dozens of lettuce-gilded tostadas, hissing fajita platters and Combination No. 1 plates, we narrowed our must-try choices down to 38. Some we love for the food that transcends time, some we love for the vintage atmosphere or the kind servers, and a few we love for all of these elements combined. Read on for the full list.
3
Column: Old-school California Mexican restaurants, por vida
“Cal-Mex is far more than nostalgia on a hot plate accompanied by chips and salsa. Sure, its hallmarks of taste and ambience represent comfort and tradition that haven’t been seen as hip for decades. But while numerous other culinary trends have come and gone, Cal-Mex has not only remained but thrived,” writes columnist Gustavo Arellano. Read on for his take.
4
Over 200 years of service: The work lives of 5 El Cholo employees
Anyone who works in a restaurant will tell you: It’s not easy. And it’s increasingly uncommon to see workers remain at one restaurant for their working lives. But El Cholo, the venerable Mexican institution founded nearly a century ago, is a throwback in more ways than one. Many employees have stayed. Lucas Kwan Peterson chatted with five of El Cholo’s longest-serving employees, who have collectively given it more than two centuries of their dedication and hard work. Read on for his story.
5
A behind-the-scenes look at how Tito’s Tacos makes its famous hard-shell tacos
You can count on nothing in life but death, taxes and a line at Tito’s Tacos. Whatever the time of day, people wait for the hard-shell tacos, the goopy enchiladas, the freshly fried chips and cups of horchata. We recently visited for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how Tito’s makes its fried tacos and so much more. Read on for Jenn Harris’ report.
Share