Where to find the best Italian dumplings — ravioli, tortellini and tortelloni

By Jenn HarrisColumnist 
Chef Steve Samson says that every morning, growing up in Bologna, Italy, his nonna would make fresh pasta. Some days she rolled out tagliatelle, others it was tortelloni. What Samson calls “grandma-cooking” is at the heart of his downtown restaurant Rossoblu, where fresh, stuffed pastas are some of the restaurant’s signature dishes.

Soup Dumplings | The Bucket List: Dumplings

On this week’s episode of “The Bucket List: Dumplings,” Steve and his wife and partner Dina invite us into their kitchen to make three varieties of stuffed pasta including tortelloni, tortellini and sfoglia lorda, a stuffed sheet of pasta that’s folded over and cut into little squares, typically eaten in hot broth.

Then we visit Pasta Sisters in Culver City, where chef-owner Paola Da Re
shows us how to make her signature tortellini and ravioli.

Restaurants featured in this episode

Rossoblu, 1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles, (213) 749-1099, www.rossoblula.com

Pasta Sisters, 3280 Helms Ave., Culver City, (424) 603-4503, www.pastasisters.com

Jenn Harris

Jenn Harris is a columnist for the Food section and host of “The Bucket List” show. She has a BA in literary journalism from UC Irvine and an MA in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.

