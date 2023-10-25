A tropical mole for Día de Muertos to honor your loved ones

When my grandfather, Heriberto González Sánchez, died in 2011 at the ripe old age of 102, I had many regrets.

I felt the sorrow of leaving my family behind and missing my grandfather’s last years. My heart broke over the memories of our trips to the Cuale River to cool off from the relentless summer heat in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Mi abuelo Beto, as we lovingly called him, ate cold corn tortillas with membrillo — quince paste — and a piece of raw milk queso fresco while we dipped our feet in the refreshing and cooling river water.

“Corn tortillas are just as good eaten cold,” he’d say to me.

For many Angelenos who immigrated to the United States, death is a constant reminder of our loved ones back in the motherland. We are often so far away physically that we might miss their deaths. They might miss ours.

I felt understood by my abuelo. I felt so loved by him. He used to sit me down and ask, why did you leave Mexico and your family behind to live alone in El Norte? He’d always end the conversation by telling me he’d be waiting for my return to Mexico, the land, he said, where I belonged.

He started to slowly die the day he wasn’t allowed by his doctor and all of his 11 daughters to go to his rancho and care for his land on the edge of the Horcones River. He needed a pacemaker. He lived the rest of his days at home in Puerto Vallarta and died surrounded by his daughters and grandchildren.

I said goodbye to him when he was on his deathbed. I called him on the phone from the U.S. They said he opened his dark green eyes one last time when he heard my voice.

Advertisement