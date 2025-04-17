Genre-bending restaurant Yangban closes in downtown’s Arts District

Katianna and John Hong, chef-owners of Yangban, pictured in the first iteration of their Arts District restaurant in 2022.

One of L.A.’s most groundbreaking Korean restaurants is closing in the Arts District, but it isn’t the intended end of Yangban.

The celebrated restaurant — currently ranked No. 35 on the L.A. Times 101 Best Restaurants list — temporarily shut its doors in December for renovations, with the plan to reopen in spring. On Wednesday afternoon chef-owners and husband-and-wife team Katianna and John Hong said in an email sent to The Times that they were “exploring new possibilities.” A representative for the restaurant told The Times that the Hongs plan to relaunch Yangban elsewhere and are currently searching for a new location in Los Angeles.

An array of Yangban banchan. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

“While this moment marks a shift, it’s also the beginning of something new,” the Hongs wrote in a joint public statement. “After more than five years in Los Angeles, we’ve had the chance to really live in this city — to explore, connect, and be inspired by the people and places around us. We’ve also had the opportunity to step away, to travel, and to reflect on how we want to grow creatively. We’re in the midst of exploring new possibilities — fresh ideas, new spaces, and thoughtful ways to continue sharing our food and stories.”

Katianna and John Hong could not be reached for comment.

A representative for Yangban said that while temporarily closed, the Hongs had planned to build a new bar in the 5,000-square-foot space; early in the year they decided to hit pause on the project and reassess their future there.

Yangban has already lived multiple lives and iterations, an evolving restaurant that’s been critically well-received at each phase.

The restaurant debuted at the start of 2022 as Yangban Society, which illustrated the owners’ Korean American heritages through playful, inventive dishes ordered in a casual counter-service setting.

“It’s about being proud, and educating myself even deeper [about Korean culture], and finding some closure within that,” John Hong told The Times in 2022 .

The first iteration of Yangban included deli cases brimming with modern salads and spreads. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Yangban Society — and later, simply Yangban — helped herald a new, exciting era of Korean cuisine in Los Angeles alongside the rebirth of Baroo , Perilla L.A. , Kinn (and now Restaurant Ki) from chef Ki Kim, and Danbi.

The Hongs named their restaurant Yangban Society after the long-running Joseon Dynasty’s Korean aristocratic ruling class, and used the space to not only explore their heritage through cooking, but feature Korean makers and photographers.

Upstairs, a small market and retail area offered tea highballs canned in-house alongside snacks like Korean chips and candy, plus home goods and beauty items from Korean-owned brands.

The ground floor’s deli cases featured rotations of smoked trout “schmear,” cold acorn noodles, banchan, coal-roasted-cabbage slaw and other chilled items, while the hot-food menu included the Hongs’ now-signature sweet-sticky fried chicken wings, overflowing cups of abalone congee pot pie, and crunchy-exteriored biscuits drowning in curry gravy.

“These talented chefs have a lock on the cooking: So much of it lands in the sweet spot of intelligent, surprising combinations and abject pleasure,” L.A. Times Food critic Bill Addison wrote in his 2022 review . “The biggest challenge for Yangban Society will be its space.”

Wagyu-stuffed perilla leaf with vermicelli, beef fat tare and cotija from a later iteration of Yangban. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

In 2023 the Hongs renamed their restaurant Yangban, added table service and did away with the deli case. The evolution of the format and menu better showcased the fine-dining backgrounds of the Hongs, who met while cooking at Mélisse. (They both went on to cook at Napa’s famed Restaurant at Meadowood before returning to Los Angeles.)

Later in 2023 they closed Yangban to renovate the dining room, redecorating with installations from Asian American artists. In early 2024 they launched Yangban Style, a weekly tasting menu that further explored Korean American heritage.

Days and hours of operations shifted. Katianna Hong left to compete in “Top Chef: Destination Canada” alongside another L.A. chef, Highly Likely’s Kat Turner. The season is currently airing on Bravo and Peacock.

In response to the public statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday, hundreds of comments rolled in almost immediately: some hoping for further information, others bemoaning the loss of those signature chicken wings. For many the closure represents an end — even if a temporary one — to a number of the Hongs’ instantly recognizable dishes.

“When we opened Yangban in the heart of the Arts District, it was never just about a restaurant — it was a reflection of our heritage and our journey,” the Hongs’ statement read.

“Yangban gave us the space to share a new narrative of Korean American identity, and we’re deeply grateful to everyone who came through with curiosity and open hearts. Our time in this space was filled with meaningful moments, creative growth, and the unwavering support of our community.”