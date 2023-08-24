Advertisement
VIDEO | 12:39
In Singapore, Chef Malcolm Lee makes his Mum’s Chicken Curry | The Kitchen at the Los Angeles Times
Food

In Singapore, Chef Malcolm Lee makes his Mum’s Chicken Curry | The Kitchen at the Los Angeles Times

By Cody Long
Yadira FloresJackeline Luna Mark E. Potts
Share
As a Peranakan, Chef Malcolm Lee’s mission has been to preserve his culture and lift it up through fine dining. This week, we’re in Singapore, where Lee takes us to his Michelin star-winning Candlenut to make his Mum’s Chicken Curry for us. The dish reflects his mother’s actual recipe and melds flavors unique to the Indo-Chinese roots of his culture.

Lee will be coming out to this year’s L.A. Times Food Bowl, presented by City National Bank. For tickets and more information, go to lafoodbowl.com
FoodVideos: Latest
Cody Long

Cody Long is a video journalist and producer focusing on food video for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.

Advertisement