In Singapore, Chef Malcolm Lee makes his Mum’s Chicken Curry | The Kitchen at the Los Angeles Times
As a Peranakan, Chef Malcolm Lee’s mission has been to preserve his culture and lift it up through fine dining. This week, we’re in Singapore, where Lee takes us to his Michelin star-winning Candlenut to make his Mum’s Chicken Curry for us. The dish reflects his mother’s actual recipe and melds flavors unique to the Indo-Chinese roots of his culture.
Lee will be coming out to this year’s L.A. Times Food Bowl, presented by City National Bank. For tickets and more information, go to lafoodbowl.com
