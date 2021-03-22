Photos | Lakers great and Clippers VP Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Elgin Baylor, the Los Angeles Lakers’ first superstar, among the first in an emerging National Basketball Assn., and a fixture on the L.A. basketball scene for the better part of half a century, has died of natural causes in Los Angeles.
New York Knicks Dave DeBusschere (22), left, winces as he and Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor collide in first period of game at New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 24, 1970. (Associated Press)
Laker coach Bill Van Breda Kolf, left, applauds play against the Warriors with left, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Bill Hewitt, and Keith Erickson Dec. 20, 1968. (Los Angeles Times)
Elgin Baylor, 6-foot-five center for Seattle University, with an average of 34.4 scoring points per game, is seen in this February 14, 1958 photo, in Seattle, Wash. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Books in hand, Elgin Baylor, center, walks on Seattle University campus with classmates Jack Jones, left, and Craig Hanson on Feb. 1, 1957. (AP)
Elgin Baylor, Seattle University basketball star, second from left, pushes his long frame into a classroom chair on Feb. 1, 1957. (AP)
Mr. and Mrs. John W. Baylor with their son Elgin as he gets ready to play for the Seattle University team in the National Invitation Tournament in Madison Square Garden in New York, March 18, 1957. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Elgin Baylor, 6-foot-five center from Seattle University, signed today, June 14, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minn., with the Minneapolis Lakers for rumored $17,000 to $20, 000. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Los Angeles Lakers’ Elgin Baylor maneuvers his way through New York Knicks’ Bill Bradley, left, and Dick Barnett on his way to two points in NBA playoffs game at Forum in Los Angeles on May 1, 1970. (AP)
The Boston Celtics’ Bailey Howell, left, whirls with a reverse lay up against the Lakers at Los Angeles, May 5, 1969, but Elgin Baylor is there to block it. (Harold P. Matosian / Associated Press)
Los Angeles center Wilt Chamberlain, left, passes off to teammate Elgin Baylor (22) who drives in for a layup in first half of National Basketball Association game, January 24, 1969 with the Atlanta Hawks. (AP)
New Orleans Jazz coach Elgin Baylor says he’s getting more comfortable as Jazz coach, which was a hot seat in the NBA in New Orleans February 5, 1978. (Associated Press)
New Orleans Jazz Coach Elgin Baylor (in coat) shakes with, from left, Kent Benson of the Milwaukee Bucks, Tommy Green of the Jazz and Jimmy McElroy of the Jazz, who did not dress out for the Jazz-Bucks game in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans April 7, 1979. (Mark Petty / Associated Press)
Clippers new coach Mike Dunleavy and Elgin Baylor at a summer league game against the Lakers and Clippers at the Long Beach Pyramid on July 12,2003. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
Elgin Baylor hopes to take his successes to the general managership of the LA Clippers. (Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times)
NBA Hall of Fame players Elgin Baylor, left, and Bill Walton arrive for a memorial service for the Lakers’ late owner, Jerry Buss, at Nokia Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013. (Los Angeles Times)
Members of the Minneapolis Lakers Hall of Fame George Mikan, Vern Mikkelsen, Slater Martin, Clyde Lovellette, Coach John Kundla and members of the Los Angeles Lakers Mitch Kupchak, Jerry West, James Worthy, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Elgin Baylor watch the raising of the Minneapolis banner Thursday at the Staples Center in April of 2002. (Los Angeles Times)
Elgin Baylor stands next to a statue, just unveiled, honoring the Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers great, outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, in this Friday, April 6, 2018. (Reed Saxon / Associated Press)
Three of the seven jerseys displayed above the seats of the Great Western Forum honor former Lakers Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor. (Los Angeles Times)
Former Los Angeles Lakers, from left, Jerry West, James Worthy, Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Jamaal Wilkes and former coach Phil Jackson pose as they retired his O’Neal’s jersey during the half of the Lakers’ NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Tuesday, April 2, 2013, in Los Angeles. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
NBA legend and former Laker Elgin Baylor acknowledges the crowd upon reception of an award at halftime during the Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on November 16, 2014, where the Warriors defeated the Lakers 136-115. (FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)