9 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics
A look at some of the best images from the Clippers’ game against the Celtics on Nov. 20 at Staples Center.
Clippers forward Paul George is fouled en route to the basket by Celtics guard Kemba Walker during the second quarter of a game Nov. 20 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket against Celtics forward Jaylen Brown during the second quarter of a game Nov. 20 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers center Ivaca Zubac goes hard to the basket against a trio of Celtics defenders during the second quarter of a game Nov. 20 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Paul George gets fouled on the way to the basket during the second quarter of a game Nov. 20 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell hangs on the rim bfore being called for basket interference during the second quarter of a game Nov. 20 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard shoots over Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the second quarter of a game Nov. 20 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard reacts after getting called for an offensive foul against the Celtics during the second quarter of a game Nov. 20 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers coach Doc Rivers reacts to the officials during a game against the Celtics on Nov. 21 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers center Ivaca Zubac gets fouled on the way to the basket during a game Nov. 20 against the Celtics at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
1/9