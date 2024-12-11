Wordflower

Challenge yourself each day to find words of 4 or more letters using the letter at the center of the flower. Advance based on the quantity and length of words you find. Can you make it to Golden Poppy?
An engaging new puzzle to conquer each day.
Find words and watch your vocabulary bloom.
Proof that good things come in small packages.
Everyone’s favorite classic numbers game.
The ultimate challenge for savvy solvers.
A hunt for hidden words on the day’s themed list.
Your multiple-choice recap of the week’s stories.