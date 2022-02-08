Ricky Williams tackles the cannabis stigma | The Green Room
The former NFL running back has long been associated with weed – testing positive for cannabis cost him two seasons of his athletic career. Now, with the launch of his Highsman brand, he explains how smoking has enriched his life.
