Get fit and remotivated with a new moon workout, or a wine-and-yoga class

By now, if you’ve stuck to those New Year’s resolutions to get healthy — well, kudos. For everyone else, here are some motivational happenings around town that may get you to recommit.
Set your alarm for Monday’s Moonrise event in Santa Monica, a monthly yoga class celebrating the new moon. Organized by wellness app Yoga Wake Up, the two-hour gathering will be led by yoga teacher Lindsey Valdez, who will lead “invigorating” poses that incorporate “dance, laughter and connection,” with a DJ spinning tunes. Afterward, enjoy some Nitro Super Coffee elixir from local brand Immordl, kombucha from GT and whole-food-based bars from Bright Foods. Just think of how virtuous you’ll feel when you get to work.
6.30 to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Lunya, 1032 Broadway, Santa Monica. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the door, at consciouscityguide.com/moonrisefeb
::
Wear just your undergarments, or more, to Saturday’s Cupid’s Undie Run, a sprint/stroll in Santa Monica to raise money for neurofibromatosis, a genetic tumor disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 people. The approximately mile-long run starts and ends with a party, including cocktails and snacks.
Cupid’s Undie Run co-founder Brendan Hanrahan, who has been organizing the event for the past decade, says the medical condition was not previously supported by any large-scale fundraising initiative.
"Over the years, Cupid's Undie Run has filled that void and is probably the most fun you could have at a charity event,” he said.
Noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 9. Check in at the Buffalo Club, 1520 Olympic Blvd. $40 per person in advance, goes up to $50 on Saturday. cupids.org
::
If you’re hankering for a sweet treat without breaking your no-sugar rule, head over to the Palisades Village for Sweet Laurel’s cake, coffee and tea pairing event — with no sugar, grains or gluten. The bakery is known for its desserts that use maple syrup or honey instead of refined white sugar, and almond or coconut flour in place of white flour. The event will feature signature cakes, including lemon coconut, chocolate caramel and its latest, green matcha, with coffee by Caffe Luxxe and a calming rose hibiscus tea blend.
1 to 3 p.m. Feb 9 at the Swathmore Room, Palisades Village,15225 Palisades Village Lane. $89 per person. sweetlaurel.com
::
Combining alcohol and yoga — yes, that’s a thing — is Vino Vinyasa, a class at which yoga poses are interspersed with fun facts about Merlots and Chardonnays, the hourlong lesson culminating with a couple of glasses of sparkling wine. The event will take place quarterly through the year.
12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Bay Club Pacific Palisades, 17383 W. Sunset Blvd. $30. vinovinyasayoga.com
::
Don’t let the name — Double Ops Training — scare you. The DOP Training studio in Santa Monica is opening its doors later in the month for anyone to come try a complimentary class, munch on healthy snacks and chat with fitness pros. The studio is known for high-intensity interval training classes that incorporate strength and resistance, cardio and kickboxing in a routine designed to burn fat fast.
4 to 7.30 p.m. Feb. 27 at 1317 7th St., Santa Monica. Free. doptraining.com
::
Fitness trainer Jennifer Cohen, whose latest book was last fall’s “Badass Body Goals: The Booty Building and Waist Trimming Journal,” is heading into the world of podcasts, and everyone is invited. The Los Angeles-based workout pro is launching her Hustle & Habits podcast at a party in mid-February, with guests including physical therapist and mobility expert Jen Esquer. Cohen will do a live taping of an episode of her podcast, which will be largely focused on the habits — health-related and otherwise — of successful people. There will be a DJ, small bites from health-food brands and a bar. Hustle & Habits will be available starting that day on iTunes and Spotify.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3 at Equinox Sports Club, 1835 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles. Free and open to the public, but those interested in attending must email RSVP@presspassla.com to be put on the guest list.