Get fit and remotivated with a new moon workout, or a wine-and-yoga class

Fitness trainer Jennifer Cohen, whose latest book was last fall’s “Badass Body Goals: The Booty Building and Waist Trimming Journal,” is heading into the world of podcasts, and everyone is invited. The Los Angeles-based workout pro is launching her Hustle & Habits podcast at a party in mid-February, with guests including physical therapist and mobility expert Jen Esquer. Cohen will do a live taping of an episode of her podcast, which will be largely focused on the habits — health-related and otherwise — of successful people. There will be a DJ, small bites from health-food brands and a bar. Hustle & Habits will be available starting that day on iTunes and Spotify.