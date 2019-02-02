We found 19 new high-tech fitness devices — and you'll want them all

Turning our desire to fly into a workout, German-made Icaros combines core balance and virtual reality in a spectacular way. Laying atop the unstable metal structure in a kind of plank position, you can don a pair of virtual reality goggles (or just look at at screen) as use the muscles of your trunk and spine to maneuver over the peaks and valleys of the virtual Alps, scoring points if you successfully pass through targets. It’s not easy learning how to smoothly shift your weight and balance, but great fun (they had to pry me off it) and a sweaty, challenging core workout that raises your pulse, and tests your coordination and reflexes. Around $2,700 for the full VR package, icaros.com