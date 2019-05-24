The utter bliss of bikepacking in the backcountry

Route: Starting at sea level, the paved Ojai-Ventura Bike Path rises an easy 800 feet over 14.9 miles through lush landscapes into Ojai. Take Matilija Canyon Road as it turns to dirt as it follows Matilija Creek upstream into the forest. Turn onto the Matilija Trail to Jungal Road and go 5.7 miles west to campsites at the Upper Santa Ynez Camp (2,926 feet elevation), nestled under live oaks next to a creek with a picnic table, fire ring and great views. Day 2: Continue west on Jungal Road along the Santa Ynez River, cross onto East Camino Cielo dirt road, and climb to the top of the Santa Ynez mountains, at 3,500 feet. Coast down into Santa Barbara on paved Gibraltar Road, then ride the coast back to Ventura.