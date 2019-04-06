We’ve got fitness inspiration from Halle Berry’s trainer

In order to see a major difference in the body, there’s no way around hard work. Unfortunately, a lot of people are just about their feelings on the surface — they don’t feel like exercising or eating healthy. But who does? It’s all about the mental attitude, and getting on with it. With Halle, she has the drive and tenacity. She shows up and looks at working out as something that has to be done and she doesn’t hold back. Sometimes, it sucks and it hurts. It can scare a lot of people. But at the same time, not everybody can jump up and down and do plyometrics and bang their joints around. So find something else that fits you.