Cramming in a workout and a healthy meal when there's just no time!

Invented by a former electrical engineer who was also a spin cycle instructor, the Naked 3D Fitness Tracker is a futuristic piece of equipment that lets the user see specifically how the body is responding to a diet or workout regimen. The equipment comprises of a rotating stand and a full-length mirror which scans the body and compiles metrics around body fat, lean mass, fat mass and measurements. Users can compare side by side then-and-now images. According to the Redwood City, Calif., company, the typical customer is not the pro athlete or body-builder, as originally thought, and is instead “the average person who has tried to lose weight, failed, and is looking for ways to get over the plateau and to their goals.” $1,395, nakedlabs.com. (New orders will ship in April.)