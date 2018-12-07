Holiday dessert options that won't totally submarine your diet

Santa Barbara-based McConnell’s has been making ice cream the same way for decades: milk from grass-grazed cows, local, organic and cage-free eggs and cane sugar. To celebrate the season, the brand has launched offerings such as Reindeer Tracks — chocolate ice cream studded with peppermint candy and chocolate cookies — and Egg Nog, if you want to splurge on a small serving of the real thing. The company uses no preservatives, chemicals or fillers, and will ship the ice cream to your door. $12 a pint at mcconnells.com