Keto? Whole30? Paleo? Lunchtime meals deliver

California acupuncturist and herbalist Neka Pasquale founded Urban Remedy to deliver vegan meals to people looking to add more vegetables and unprocessed foods into their diet but unsure how to start. (“We’ve done the thinking for you” is the brand tagline.) The company delivers options such as Chinese chicken salad (made from kelp noodles, with no chicken) and pad Thai (zucchini and squash noodles). Putting its own twist on fast foods and vending machines, Urban Remedy has automated kiosks in several hospitals in the Bay Area, including Stanford and the California Pacific Medical Center, dispensing its meals. Products are also available at Whole Foods throughout Southern California.