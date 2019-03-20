How a personal mantra helps a runner cross life’s finish lines

For years, my go-to mantra has been “If it were easy, anyone could do it.” It’s been a reliable one. It reminds me during a long mountain run or a difficult set of mile repeats that this stuff is not a cakewalk. It’s OK for my legs to hurt, or to be short of breath. This is not easy. It’s not for everyone. But I can do it, and I can take pride in doing it well.