De Los Reads: Ximena Vengoechea’s ‘The Life Audit’ and other books by Latino authors we’re reading in January

As the new year kicks off, it’s hard to ignore all the talk about resolutions and vision boards. But let’s be honest, how many goals actually stick past February?

Instead of rushing into new goals, why not pause for a bit of introspection? Make space to reconnect with your dreams, passions and deep core values, figure out what might be missing and take meaningful steps toward a journey that feels true to you.

That is precisely what Ximena Vengoechea proposes in her “ The Life Audit ,” which draws on her expertise as a user researcher. She gathers and analyzes users’ needs, behaviors and feedback to improve products and experiences. Wondering what would happen if those same tools were used for self-examination, the author sifted through personal data to uncover meaningful insights to plan a course of action toward more joyful and fulfilling years.

The Life Audit

“The life audit is an exercise, it’s a methodology,” Vengoechea said, and adds, “It’s a way for you to really tune into yourself and uncover some of those deep desires that maybe you’ve never made space to articulate before, or maybe you did at one point, and tucked it away into the attic of your mind.”

The author calls the exercise a “spring cleaning for the soul” as a way of looking inward and figuring out what we want in life by asking, “Where do I want to start?”

To begin the journey, you need a few simple tools: a thick marker and sticky notes. Your task is to fill 100 notes in one hour, writing one desire or goal on each. Vengoechea encourages readers to “wish like no one’s watching.”

The author highlights that one of the biggest challenges in this activity is overcoming the initial difficulty of articulating longings. Many experience a “cold start problem,” feeling intimidated, unsure of what they truly want or can only think of expectations set by others rather than their own authentic wishes. To address this, she encourages a free-flow approach during brainstorming, emphasizing that all ideas are valid, no matter how unconventional.

Using a small 3-by-3 sticky note helps you focus on the core of your ideas, encouraging conciseness. “There’s a deliberate impermanence built into the process,” the writer adds, allowing the freedom to discard ideas if they don’t resonate.

In an interview with De Los, Vengoechea explains that it is natural to experience moments of self-criticism or judgment. It’s common to feel disappointment or regret, especially when the audit doesn’t align with expectations or certain goals haven’t been achieved. However, this system is not meant to be a progress report, a checklist or a contemplation of failures, but a source of inspiration.

“Don’t battle notifications, twitchy fingers,” she writes in the book. “Give yourself a shot at real momentum and put your phone and other devices out of sight for best results.”

The reader is then guided through the practice of organizing their notes and tallying them to uncover recurring themes that resonate most strongly. This helps to identify patterns and priorities, providing deeper insight in the areas that hold significant personal or professional value. Next, focus on understanding the results.

The guide explains that your wishes reflect your current wants and needs but also a detailed picture of who you are today and your emotional state. For example, Vengoechea suggests that wanting to have more urban adventures might indicate a need for fun and excitement, while a desire to try tarot could point to a need for clarity, truth or wisdom.

The last part focuses on moving forward, recommending that it’s essential to break down large plans into manageable steps: working backward from a significant goal — such as writing a book — can help transform a daunting task into achievable assignments.

Instead of simply stating, “I’m going to write a book next year,” it’s important to outline smaller checkpoints that lead to that outcome. This may include setting deadlines for research, drafting and editing, ensuring that each phase is actionable and realistic. Without a clear game plan, lofty goals can feel overwhelming. Breaking them down makes progress tangible and increases the likelihood of success.

Starting this exploration at the beginning of the year is particularly powerful due to the “ Fresh Start Effect ,” a concept generally attributed to Katherine Milkman, a behavioral economist and professor at the University of Pennsylvania. This theory underlines how certain moments, such as the beginning of a new year, the first day of spring or even moving to a new city, create a sense of renewal and motivation.

These transitions offer a psychological reset, allowing individuals to shed limiting beliefs and approach goals with a renewed sense of capability and determination. While some may feel less confident or motivated in December, the symbolic fresh start in January can inspire them to follow through and embrace new opportunities.

“The Life Audit” is a valuable resource for people of different ages. For college students questioning life post-graduation, middle-aged individuals facing career changes or feeling uncertain about next steps, this review can offer guidance on reassessing goals and finding new directions. It’s also helpful for those going through challenging periods such as a divorce or retirement, offering guidance and clarity about their next chapter. It’s a great, meaningful read.

De Los Reads January picks:

Mamá Didn’t Raise a Pendeja by Carolina Acosta and Aralis Mejia (Blue Star Press, October 2024)

This book is a lively collection of Latin American sayings that, as the authors wrote, “Our ancestors wielded like verbal machetes through the jungles of life.” Filled with wisdom to inspire, guide you through daily challenges and remind you that the Latinx fuerza is within you. It’s hilarious and resolutely practical, the perfect go-to for a morning motivation fix.

Childish Literature by Alejandro Zambra (Penguin Books, October 2024)

Alejandro Zambra poses this question: “What, really, was a full day like when we were 10 months or two years old?” The author invites readers into the tender, chaotic and often hilarious world of fatherhood in this collection of essays and poems. With playfulness and sharp insight, he turns everyday moments into something unforgettable, blending wit and heart in every page.

Night Stories: Folktales From Latin America by Liniers with an introduction by David Bowles (Toon Books, June 2024)

Two siblings lie bored in bed — until one of them suggests a spooky story. What follows is a colorful twist on traditional tales such as “The Lara,” “La Lechuza” and “La Luz Mala.” Liniers’ signature cartoon style and David Bowles’ rich cultural insights reimagine classic folklore with humor and charm. Perfect for young readers and their adults looking to enjoy a cozy evening.

