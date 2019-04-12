Hiking among the hipsters: Strolling the Silver Lake Reservoir

2. When the new walkway ends, transfer to the unpaved path running under eucalyptus trees along the larger of the two bodies of water. This one, like Lake Hollywood designed by William Mulholland, is called Silver Lake — not for its shimmering surface but in honor of Herman Silver, the city water commissioner who gave the project the green light. The lake is closed to boating and swimming, but it’s home to a wide variety of ducks, geese and birds. In season, you can see great blue herons nesting in the eucalyptus trees, which were said to be part of Mulholland’s original design. A plaque near the corner of Hawick Street has interesting facts about these majestic birds that can grow to 4½ feet tall and boast a wingspan of more than 6 feet.