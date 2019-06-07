A guide to L.A.’s best skate parks

If your town doesn’t have a skate park, the entire town is one. So goes the adage repeated by countless skate park advocates, including the nonprofit Tony Hawk Foundation, in city council meetings far and wide. Although the modern generation enjoys more municipal support than in the past, skaters are still having to push to get skate parks built. And Stoner Skate Plaza (the name derives from its Stoner Avenue location) shines as a model on how to do that right.