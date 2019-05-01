Pop-up outdoor roller skating rinks are coming to L.A. this summer

The cycling component of the event is split into five hourlong sessions, each led by a different spin instructor. Registrants can ideally sign up as a five-person team and take turns on the bike — or die-hard spinners can do all five hours. A health expo will feature 60 wellness and nutrition brands as well as kids’ activities and live music. Money raised goes to three cancer charities. Gregory said that since the event’s inception, some $5.6 million has been raised.