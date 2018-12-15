15 holiday gifts for the wellness junkie

Studio classes are expensive, and no one wants to buy a package to a place you haven’t fully made up your mind about. Give the gift of sampling the broad array of studio classes that L.A. has to offer — from boxing to boot camp to barre — with a membership gift card to Class Pass, which allows you to read reviews and book a set number of classes a month online or via app. $45-$125 per month for 25 to 75 credits to be used for two to 13 classes. classpass.com