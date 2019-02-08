We're putting a wellness spin on Valentine's Day gifts

For a quick getaway that doesn’t involve dealing with the TSA: As part of Ojai Valley Inn’s “28 Days of Romance” initiative for February, the spa at the luxe hotel is offering a “Kuyam Experience” for couples; desert clays infused with essential oils are applied onto the body, and guests then relax in a Moroccan-tiled room for dry heat and inhalation therapy. Sip on herbal tea post-treatment while the body cools before enjoying a guided meditation and massage. (Kuyam is a word from the Chumash Native American tribe that means “a place to rest together.” $525 per couple (not including accommodations), ojaivalleyinn.com