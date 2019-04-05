Trouble sleeping? Maybe a 'cooler' mattress can help

Here are just three of many new mattresses on the market that do more than just give you a comfy place to rest — they help you get the kind of rest that experts say is important for physical recovery. (That should make your fitness tracker happy!) All come with the CertiPUR seal of approval for being eco-friendly and offer a 100-night trial. Prices and features can vary, so shop around, and don’t hesitate to take advantage of the “try before you buy” offers so you know your investment will pay off.