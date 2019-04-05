Trouble sleeping? Maybe a 'cooler' mattress can help

Most sleep scientists recommend sleeping in a dark, cool, cave-like room, because if we get too hot, we may wake up in the middle of the night.
But if your mattress is more than a decade old, it might be time to find something more high-tech to replace it.
Here are just three of many new mattresses on the market that do more than just give you a comfy place to rest — they help you get the kind of rest that experts say is important for physical recovery. (That should make your fitness tracker happy!) All come with the CertiPUR seal of approval for being eco-friendly and offer a 100-night trial. Prices and features can vary, so shop around, and don’t hesitate to take advantage of the “try before you buy” offers so you know your investment will pay off.
Premium pioneer
Casper, launched in 2014, pioneered the 100-night free trial and became the bed-in-a-box choice for many choosy millennials. It makes three styles of mattresses, but the namesake is its best seller: The Casper is 10 inches tall with four layers of premium foam, including open-cell foam. The company says technology keeps sleepers cool in two ways: Open-cell foam uses convection and conduction to flow heat away from your body, while memory foam leverages airflow to pull heat out of the top layers, “leaving you cool and comfortable.”
Info: Prices start at $595 for a twin. You can schedule a 30-minute nap at the two Casper stores in Southern California, in Costa Mesa and Torrance. casper.com
Firmness first
Designed by a sports medicine chiropractor (and inventor of the popular Pillo1 for those who struggle with neck pain), Just Sleep mattresses are engineered to be temperature neutral, so they don’t “heat up or trap your body’s heat,” said creator Raymond Hall. Its two mattress styles come in three levels of firmness. The Premium mattress is 13 inches tall and features four foam layers, including a top layer of anti-microbial, pressure relieving biofoam for comfort.
Info: Priced from $849 for a twin, and you can try them out at a showroom in Westlake Village and Mattress King in West Los Angeles. justsleepbeds.com
‘Maximizes airflow’
The team at Molecule spent five years developing a polyurethane foam mattress that maximizes “airflow throughout the sleep system in order to help lower core body temperature, all while providing targeted support,” according to sleep expert and brand ambassador Dr. Daniel Barone, a neurologist at Weill Cornell Medical College. The brand launched last year with a 12-inch-tall mattress designed to maximize a type of deep sleep known as Slow Wave Sleep, a period when the body experiences the most restoration and recovery. The brand has legions of athlete fans, including Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.
Info: Available in six sizes, with a twin starting at $1,099, onmolecule.com