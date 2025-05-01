LMU Welcomes Thomas Poon, Ph.D., as its 17th University President

Loyola Marymount University , the West Coast’s largest Catholic university and one of the top private universities in California and the U.S., is set to welcome its 17th president, Thomas Poon, Ph.D., effective June 1, 2025.

“I’ve been deeply inspired by the university’s mission, students and place in the world since I was lucky enough to join as provost in 2017,” said Poon. “Since then that inspiration and appreciation for LMU has only grown.”

The transition comes at a time of increasing opportunity. Even in a city accustomed to a huge spotlight, Los Angeles is preparing for a series of outsize and international events: the 2026 World Cup; the return of the Super Bowl in 2026; and the 2028 Olympics – all opportunities for LMU to demonstrate its large impact and mission on a global stage.

Poon succeeds President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D., and he seeks to continue building on a decade of growth and increased visibility for the school under Snyder’s leadership.

The appointment underscores Poon’s deep understanding of LMU and his commitment to its mission. He began his career as a science educator and has served as LMU’s executive vice president and provost since 2017. His extensive involvement across LMU’s programs – including business analytics, educational leadership and computer science, while also helping to increase research and creative work support by more than 80% – positions him to lead a university already deeply woven into Los Angeles’ position as the world’s creative capital. The university generates $1.4 billion in economic impact nationwide and supports over 10,000 jobs, including $462 million annually in L.A. County.

“LMU stands out because we’re values-driven, globally engaged and rooted in a community that supports one another.” — Thomas Poon, Ph.D.

Leadership Shaped by Experience and Collaboration

Poon has served alongside 16 university presidents throughout his academic career, giving him an innate understanding of collegiate leadership. These partnerships, combined with his tenure as provost and as interim president at LMU, create Poon’s signature leadership style, which is based largely on collaboration.

“My time as provost has given me exposure to so many things. I rarely said ‘no’ to an assignment because it allowed me to expand my focus, understand what matters most to students, parents, and faculty, and how to better understand each of them,” said Poon. His approach reflects his Jesuit education, and the methodology of a leader profoundly committed to LMU’s blend of Catholic, Jesuit and Marymount traditions. “That mix is what makes us LMU,” he added.

(Courtesy of LMU)

Accelerating LMU’s Momentum While Maintaining a “Transcendent Education”

As Poon steps into the role of leader, he envisions LMU’s future as an “acceleration” rather than a departure, aiming to elevate the university from what he described as “excellence to preeminence.”

At a time of sociopolitical and economic uncertainty, Poon sees this moment as an opportunity. “With higher education under pressure – from affordability to relevance – LMU stands out because we’re values-driven, globally engaged and rooted in a community that supports one another,” he said.

Poon hopes that nurturing students with a values-based education and a sense of global stewardship will create the next generation of thoughtful, empathetic leaders, a concept he termed “transcendent education” – that is, one extending beyond a classroom to encompass global experiences, real-world engagement and ethical formation.

“Our students don’t just leave informed; they leave transformed,” said Poon.

He expresses admiration for LMU students’ drive and multifaceted engagement, “Their interests are so varied,” he noted. “I’ve never been at a place where the students do so much.”

Creating Global Impact at an L.A. Crossroads

LMU’s future – especially its near future – is “incredibly exciting for LMU,” said Poon. While the university is already embedded in the creative, cultural and economic sectors of the city, the president-elect emphasizes the importance of the university’s role on the global stage, viewing Los Angeles’ upcoming large-scale events as “once-in-a-generation opportunities” for student engagement and university visibility.

To that, Poon seeks to strengthen existing partnerships with organizations like the Los Angeles Rams, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and L.A.’s myriad tech and entertainment businesses – LMU’s School of Film is a top-five program in a nationwide ranking. “These are all global events that will spotlight our community,” he said. “It’s a perfect time for LMU to extend our reach beyond the bluff to tell our mission-driven story to a global audience.”

A Values-Driven Philosophy

This continued prominence is just one aspiration for Poon. The ultimate achievement for the president is creating meaningful stewards of society through a “whole person education,” where the LMU graduate demonstrates both their values and societal impact. Guided by the Jesuit principle of cura apostolica – “care for the work” – and ambition for empowerment, he seeks to ensure LMU’s long-term success and ability to innovate.

Ultimately, Poon says that the university’s goals are to continue to offer respect and humanity to all. “Our faith and shared values call us to uphold the dignity of every person. This is what we’ve always done and will continue to do – if we didn’t, we wouldn’t be LMU anymore.”

