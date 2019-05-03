Explorer: Follow this stair master on L.A.'s tough and art-filled stairway walks

Soon, as the clever Gutierrez designed it, the hike developed a rhythm. Just two stairways in, it was no longer merely a workout but a hunt, an adventure. Filled with purpose and brandishing cameras, we headed into the surprisingly beautiful Silver Lake neighborhoods to bag our prey. So it should have been no surprise when, following a 90-step ascent of the unpainted Cicero Stairs (the route’s only undecorated one), we came upon the 82-step descent of the Animal Stairs, a series of raccoon, skunk and howling wolf silhouettes painted by Joey Franks in 1994.