Earthquake preparedness tips — for your pets: How to keep them safe

2. Microchip and license your pet, and keep all contact information current. Make sure you are listed as the contact, not the rescue organization where you got your pet, Weitzman said, adding: “In the hustle and bustle of an emergency, it is easy for them to get lost.” Bahr said that anytime you’re going out of town or on a trip is a great time to make sure all the info on the microchip is correct. “You're already setting up a pet sitter or boarding — that’s the time to check.” Same goes with your license.