Four Hours: A kid-friendly guide to downtown Alhambra

3:15-4:30 p.m. Head back the way you came, passing Fosselman’s and continuing east. Main Street at this point might seem like an endless row of car lots. But it won’t take too long to pass them — especially if your wife is telling you to keep it moving. All that walking and assisted self-restraint requires fuel, so stop in 85° C at 300 W. Main St., #101, before you continue strolling past the shops and restaurants. The bakery cafe chain, which is big in China, produces impossibly perfect-looking cakes, pastries and rolls. Maybe those schoolgirls at that table are giggling about an impeccable French fruit tart instead of some silly boy. Grab a coffee and some cheap, small bites, like the Hawaiian chicken Taiwanese-style bread ($2.55) or a white chocolate-tinged premium milk bun ($2.05), and push on.