Four Hours: Laid-back Mar Vista is a calm haven amid the bustling Westside

4:15 p.m. Feeling hungry? Grab a snack at Grand View Market, a spacious, country-style mart that seems like a place you’d find along a lush rural highway. It’s a good place to stock up for the week ahead. Pick up some produce and kombucha from the market’s impressive health drinks selection, or visit the varied beer and wine section, with a package of cookies to go. Take a peek at the market’s music schedule while you’re at it. There’s live music on Fridays and special bluegrass nights once a month, reason enough to make a trip back.