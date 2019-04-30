Final chapter for a Mar Vista bookstore — and its unique community

Hosier has unboxed the books. She is finished for the day. The poet is gone, Ghabaei too. Late morning slips into afternoon, and one wonders about Proust and all the sorrows and sublime encounters that make a life. Benesty is devoted to the bookshop, but it doesn’t define him. He has his voice lessons, his students. But he pauses for a moment to consider: No more store to open. No more shelves to stock. No more irreverent browsers to chide. (“I never yell. It’s not good for the voice.”) No more bringing fresh cut flowers every Thursday.