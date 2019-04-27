How to choose a houseplant — and keep it alive — plus more gardening events

Do you have a plant-related class, garden tour or other event you’d like us to mention? Email me at jeanette.marantos@latimes.com — with at least three weeks’ notice, please! — and we may include it later.
Here’s the latest:
May 4-5
La Ballona Valley Bromeliad Society Annual Show & Sale in the Veterans Complex Garden Room & Patio, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event includes a judged exhibition plus bromeliad sales by members and vendors. Free admission and parking. bsi.org/webpages/lbvbs
Sunset Succulent Society Show & Sale in the Veterans Complex multipurpose room, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. Admission and parking are free. facebook.com/sunsetsucculentsociety1961
May 4
Plants 101: a class for choosing the best houseplant for your home, and how to keep it alive. $35 fee includes your choice of a houseplant in a 4-inch pot. Plant care questions welcome. 10 a.m.. at The Sill WeHo, 8125 W. 3rd St., West Hollywood. thesill.com
May 5
South Bay Epiphyllum Society Show and Sale at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free with garden membership or garden admission of $9 ($6 seniors/students). Many varieties of hybrid epiphytic cacti (such as the brilliantly flowered Christmas cactus) will be on display. Society members will answer questions. Plants and cuttings will be available to purchase. Southcoastbotanicgarden.org
May 6
The South Coast Chapter of the California Native Plant Society’s monthly meeting features Bill Neill, co-president of the society’s Los Angeles/Santa Monica Mountains Chapter, discussing the geological history of Southern California, which is more complex and younger than most of North America, and its impact on native plants. 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. sccnps.org
May 10
Sherman Library & Gardens Lunch & Lecture features Kitty Connolly, executive director of Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants, discussing this year’s super bloom of wildflowers, Chef Pascal Olhats provides lunch at the gardens’ Cafe Jardin, 2647 East Coast Highway. Corona Del Mar. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $35 with advance registration; $45 for walk-ins. $5 for lecture only. Members pay less. slgardens.org
May 11
The Garden Conservancy’s tour of landscape architect Nord Eriksson’s award-winning garden in Pasadena. “A Personal Garden Shaped by Travels” will discuss the influences and experiences — including extensive travel — that have shaped Eriksson’s practice and his home. Refreshments will be served. 3 p.m. Advance registration is required, and space is limited, $40, discounted fee for members. gardenconservancy.org
May 18
Descanso Gardens’ final Night Garden for the season focuses on the science of nature, from the ground below to the stars above. Food by Patina will be available for purchase starting at 5:30 p.m. 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. Advance tickets required, $5 members/$15 non members. descansogardens.org
May 19
The 16th Rossmoor Spring Garden and Outdoor Living Tour, sponsored by the Rossmoor Woman’s Club, is a self-guided tour of several gardens in this Orange County community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $16 online or $15 at local stores (see locations online). The proceeds fund scholarships for Los Alamitos High School students and support a variety of nonprofit organizations in Long Beach and north Orange County. Buy tickets online and pick them up the day of the tour at Rush Park, 3021 Blume Dr., in Rossmoor. rossmoorwomansclub.com