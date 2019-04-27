How to choose a houseplant — and keep it alive — plus more gardening events

The 16th Rossmoor Spring Garden and Outdoor Living Tour, sponsored by the Rossmoor Woman’s Club, is a self-guided tour of several gardens in this Orange County community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $16 online or $15 at local stores (see locations online). The proceeds fund scholarships for Los Alamitos High School students and support a variety of nonprofit organizations in Long Beach and north Orange County. Buy tickets online and pick them up the day of the tour at Rush Park, 3021 Blume Dr., in Rossmoor. rossmoorwomansclub.com