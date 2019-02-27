Garden calendar: Chickens, native plants and sculpture in the garden

Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar, continues its new Lunch & Lecture Series with landscape designer and artist Dustin Gimbel discussing botanical sculpture and modernism, and how sculpture can be found throughout our gardens and landscapes in plants, boulders, contours of the land and objects created by hand. Chef Pascal Olhats provides lunch at the gardens’ Cafe Jardin, 2647 East Coast Highway. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lecture is $5, and free for members. Lunch is $35, with discount for members. Reservations required. slgardens.org