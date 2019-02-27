Garden calendar: Chickens, native plants and sculpture in the garden

Do you have a plant-related class, garden tour or other event you’d like us to mention? Email me at jeanette.marantos@latimes.com — with at least two weeks’ notice, please! — and we may include it later. Here’s the latest:
March 12
Master Gardener Yvonne Savio, author of the exhaustive Gardening in LA blog and retired coordinator of the UC Cooperative Extension office for Los Angeles County, discusses the best edible and ornamental plants to add to your spring and summer garden, 1-2 p.m., Fullerton Arboretum, 1900 Associated Road, Fullerton. $25, with discount for members. Call (657) 278-3407 to register in advance, or pay at the door at 12:45 p.m. fullertonarboretum.org
March 14
The Southern California Horticultural Society hosts Mike Evans of the Tree of Life Nursery in San Juan Capistrano for a discussion about California native plants. 7 to 9 p.m. at 3201 Riverside Drive in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. $5, with free entry to members, children and students with ID. socalhort.org
March 15
Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar, continues its new Lunch & Lecture Series with landscape designer and artist Dustin Gimbel discussing botanical sculpture and modernism, and how sculpture can be found throughout our gardens and landscapes in plants, boulders, contours of the land and objects created by hand. Chef Pascal Olhats provides lunch at the gardens’ Cafe Jardin, 2647 East Coast Highway. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lecture is $5, and free for members. Lunch is $35, with discount for members. Reservations required. slgardens.org
March 16
Descanso Gardens’ second Night Garden focuses on the power of plants for mental and physical healing. The evening includes a variety of relaxing activities. Food by Patina will be available for purchase starting at 5:30 p.m. 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. Advance tickets required: $15, with discount for members. descansogardens.org
Backyard chicken care workshop: LA Animal Services hosts a workshop by Kelly Rutkowski of the Adopt a Bird Network for new or aspiring owners. Topics include prevention of Newcastle disease, fundamentals of chicken care, introducing a new bird into an existing flock and common health issues. Noon to 2 p.m. at the East Valley Animal Services Center, 14409 Vanowen St. in Van Nuys. Free and open to all ages. To prevent spread of disease, do not bring any birds to the event. adoptabirdnetwork.com
March 27
Herbs for Healing the Heart, first of five workshops with Cici Cyr of Abundant LA, about medicinal plants and their properties, both physical and spiritual. Classes are interactive and include take-home tinctures, teas, salves, smoking blends or oils, depending on the class. $48 and up. 6 p.m. Fig Earth Supply, 3577 N. Figueroa St., Mount Washington area of Los Angeles. figearthsupply.com, abundantla.com/workshops