Spring is almost here, which means plenty of plant sales for eager gardeners

Organically grown heirloom and disease-resistant seedlings will be available, including cucumbers, peppers, eggplants, squash and more than 25 varieties of tomatoes, many suitable for container growing. Eagle Rock residents Ryan Alvarez and Adam Merrin, garden patrons and authors of the travel-inspired cooking blog “Husbands That Cook,” also will be signing and selling copies of their new vegetarian cookbook by the same name, which mentions the community garden. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, 1003 Rockdale Ave. in Eagle Rock. Questions? Email ercgarden@yahoo.com or visit their Facebook page at EagleRockzgarden.