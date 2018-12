What to do with palm fronds, the stubborn garden waste that defies composting

Dried palm frond stalks make great kindling (if you have the patience to strip off the leaves and cut them into smaller sticks). But palm grower Jim Parks has made a business out of chipping fronds and mixing them with dates to create livestock feed. Parks said he got the idea when he saw cows nibbling on palm fronds. Now his business, Palm Silage, has a patent-pending grinding plant in Phoenix and another near his home in Thermal, near Coachella. He wants to install more around Los Angeles, but many trimmers still make the drive to Thermal, he said, because he charges just $50 a truckload for fronds, versus the $150 to $500 the same trucks would pay for dumping in a landfill.