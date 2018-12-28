What to do with palm fronds, the stubborn garden waste that defies composting

If your waste company allows it, one or two palm fronds can be crammed in your green bin (wear gloves to avoid their thorns!). But for a pile, call your city hall to get them carted for free. If you mix them with other yard trimmings and drive them to the dump, be prepared to pay nearly double the green waste rates. Rates vary, but it costs a minimum of $37 to dump yard trimmings in the green waste facility at the Scholl Canyon Landfill near Glendale. If fronds are mixed in, you’ll be sent to the landfill, where the starting base fee is $58, said John Chung, supervising engineer for the Los Angeles County Sanitation District.