Why did my hot Z car elicit only Zzzs?

We were both in our 20s, and my only claim to fame was being the owner of a brand new Datsun 240Z. Now you have to understand, this was the hottest car to hit any road in at least 10 years, in my opinion. It was a bit like the Tesla of its day. To order the car, I first had to agree to take any color given to me, pay top dollar — and then wait five months for its arrival.