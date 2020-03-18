L.A. will turn recreation centers into homeless shelters, in hopes of slowing virus spread

Los Angeles will convert 42 of its recreation centers into temporary shelters for homeless residents, providing 6,000 new beds in an effort aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.

In the initiative’s first phase, the city will will open 1,600 shelter beds at 13 recreation centers by the end of the week, Garcetti said during a live Facebook briefing on the city’s response to the pandemic. Beds will be provided by the American Red Cross, he said.

“We have the supplies. We have the space. and we are prepared for this task,” he said.

The initiative comes as an array of city buildings — libraries, aquatic centers, cultural facilities and even City Hall — remain closed to the public, part of the city’s reduce the number of new infections. Garcetti called the move to create thousands of additional beds unprecedented, but said it’s needed because homeless residents are at much greater risk of dying during the pandemic.

“This isn’t about forcing people onto a bus. This is about letting people know if you stay out here, you are at great risk of potentially dying,” he said.

Garcetti made his announcement just one day before lawyers for Los Angeles city and county are slated to appear at an emergency court hearing on efforts to keep the virus from proliferating throughout the region’s homeless encampments.

District Judge David O. Carter scheduled the status conference in a case filed by the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights, a group that alleges that the city and county have failed in their duty to protect public health and safety and to provide shelter to people living on the streets.

Carter has requested the attendance of Police Chief Michel Moore, Fire Chief Ralph M. Terrazas and officials from the county’s Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and other agencies.

Elected officials have been scrambling in recent weeks to craft a response to the threat posed by the virus among unhoused residents.

The City Council voted Tuesday to suspend enforcement of a law requiring that tents erected on sidewalks and other public rights of way come down during daytime hours, saying such a move would slow the advance of the virus.

During that meeting, the head of the Homeless Services Authority said public health officials have recommended that tents remain undisturbed so that homeless Angelenos can shelter in place during a pandemic.