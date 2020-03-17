Looking to combat coronavirus, L.A. could allow tents on sidewalks during daytime

Three members of the Los Angeles City Council called Tuesday for the city to temporarily stop enforcing a law requiring tents to come down during daytime hours, saying the change is needed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Council members Mike Bonin, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Gil Cedillo said they also want city sanitation workers to temporarily stop confiscating the possessions of homeless Angelenos unless those items are deemed to be hazardous.

The proposal also calls for city agencies to install portable toilets, hand-washing stations, dumpsters and vermin-proof trash cans at major homeless encampments. Those areas would also receive weekly shower service.

Homelessness is a “public health crisis that is ongoing, continuing and worsening,” the three council members wrote. “That crisis is made exponentially worse by the spread of COVID-19.”

“Los Angeles must urgently reevaluate its current practices and protocols regarding homeless encampments,” their proposal states.

Homeless advocates described the proposal as a much-needed health and safety measure that would protect unhoused Angelenos.

“The worst thing we can do is push people outside” of their tents, said Mel Tillekeratne, main organizer for the #SheDoes movement, which advocates to shelter homeless women. “This is giving them a space to stay, rather than moving around in the community.”

The proposal is one of several emergency measures that were proposed at Tuesday’s council meeting, the first since City Hall was closed in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Council members are also looking to put a moratorium on evictions and impose new sick leave requirements for workers. In addition, elected officials are weighing efforts to provide more free meals for seniors and relief for businesses suffering from a lack of customers.

Under the city’s current laws, tents on sidewalks and in other public areas must come down between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. The proposal from Bonin and his colleagues would still require removal of tents that are within 10 feet of an operable driveway or if they block access for wheelchair users.

The proposal also would instruct officials to provide 24-hour access to restrooms at city libraries, parks, recreation centers and other public facilities.

Council members Jose Huizar and Paul Koretz also signed the motion, which could come up for a vote as soon as Tuesday.

Times staff writer Emily Alpert Reyes contributed to this report.