Homeless people fleeing coronavirus meet NIMBY resistance. ‘We aren’t the dumping ground’

When officials in the South Bay city of Lawndale learned that a hotel on its main drag had been leased to Los Angeles County to house homeless people at high risk for the coronavirus, their reaction wasn’t to put out a welcome mat.

Rather, in an April 14 letter to the hotel’s owner, the city attorney said that if he did not break the lease by the next day, a hearing would be called to consider revoking the hotel’s operating permit.

Such opposition at the local level has become more common as coronavirus cases have multiplied in recent weeks and a statewide program to move thousands of homeless people into vacant hotels and motels has gotten off the ground.

Gov. Gavin Newsom raised the issue last weekend while announcing that the chain Motel 6 had offered to house homeless people in 47 motels in 19 counties throughout California.

Advertisement

“Cities that are blocking those efforts,” he said, without naming names, “please consider the morality of those decisions.”

In Los Angeles County, which the governor has singled out as doing a good job, more than 2,000 hotel rooms are now under lease and a team of negotiators is working on deals with dozens of other owners in communities large and small. Officials have set an aggressive goal of getting 15,000 people into hotel rooms — a figure that would match in a single county the statewide goal set by Newsom for what he calls Project Roomkey.

About half of the 12 hotels now operating in the county are in the city of Los Angeles, where Mayor Eric Garcetti is recruiting participation. Half a dozen smaller cities — from Lancaster to Lomita — also have welcomed, or at least not opposed, hotels temporarily hosting people with nowhere else to go.

But it hasn’t all gone that smoothly. Sometimes the deals to lease hotels, which are typically conducted without formal public proceedings, have run into fears that homeless people will be brought in from other cities, disrupt neighborhoods and then be freed to wander local streets after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

Advertisement

Neighborhood groups have come out in opposition when word of a lease has spread. In the city of Laguna Woods, for example, protesters from a gated Orange County retirement community successfully shot down a plan to house homeless residents in a nearby hotel.

Also in Orange County, the city of Laguna Hills sued to try to block county officials from signing a contract with a hotel to house at-risk homeless residents, contending that the building would be a public nuisance. A judge rejected their argument this week and ruled the contract should go forward during the state of emergency declared for the coronavirus.

In the Inland Empire, the city of Ontario is mandating that any hotel that agrees to house homeless people who are at risk for the coronavirus must erect a fence. Dan Bell, a spokesman for the city, said Ontario plans to control access to any such hotel-turned-shelter, not to block it from opening.

In San Bernardino County, officials reached a deal with a 50-room hotel along a commercial strip in the city of San Bernardino and are housing homeless people there. But City Council members have reacted angrily to any attempt to expand the effort, contending that the county is singling out their city to bring in more homeless people.

Advertisement

“We aren’t the dumping ground,” City Councilwoman Bessine Richard said at a recent meeting.

Some wealthier neighborhoods in Los Angeles also are protesting initiatives to shelter homeless people.

In Pacific Palisades, a resident has filed a lawsuit seeking to block city officials from moving homeless people into the Palisades Recreation Center, saying that such a shelter would create a public nuisance and could violate laws regulating the disclosure of information about the movements of sex offenders, according to the filing. Also, residents in Cheviot Hills on Wednesday submitted a petition with more than 1,000 signatures to Garcetti, voicing concerns about the use of RVs for homeless people in the parking lot of a recreation center that’s already being used as a temporary shelter.

In Lawndale, Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles defended the city’s actions, saying it has a record of providing services and being sensitive to the homeless population.

Advertisement

“On this particular project,” he said of the hotel, “our position is we feel there are other communities where this type of program is probably more fitting.”

In an unusual proceeding, Lawndale is heading to federal court to defend its positions. Along with the city will be officials from Bell Gardens, which, citing zoning powers, threatened legal action against the owner of a hotel where 73 people are in quarantine or isolation, if he failed to “transfer existing patients to other available facilities as soon as possible.”

Judge David O. Carter, who is presiding over unrelated litigation claiming the city and county of Los Angeles are not doing enough for homeless people, issued an order over the weekend “respectfully inviting” the two cities to attend a settlement hearing Thursday.

L.A. County Counsel Mary Wickham petitioned Carter to intervene, warning that Project Roomkey had been “stymied by objections from several cities in the county.” She did not name any cities, but suggested that Bell Gardens and Lawndale could set an example.

Advertisement

“It is very possible that more cities may delay or impede Project Roomkey and other programs designed to secure hotel and motel rooms in local communities,” she wrote.

Pullen-Miles said he and the city attorney would attend the hearing. Bell Gardens City Manager Michael B. O’Kelly said his city also would respond to the invitation even while it was pursuing its own case in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Because the two cities are not defendants in the federal lawsuit involving the city and county of L.A., Carter may lack legal standing to order changes. But he has shown both the willingness and the ability to cajole public officials, including Garcetti, to come to court and negotiate.

“At this point it would be the judge using his persuasive authority to bring the parties together,” Pullen-Miles said.

Advertisement

If it’s decided that the county has the emergency authority to override Lawndale’s zoning rules, Pullen-Miles said, the city would still want assurances to protect its interests. Among them, he said, would be knowing whether the homeless residents would be free to roam into the surrounding neighborhoods and whether they would be transported out of the city after the lease ends.

“Do they simply open the hotel lobby and say the program is over and leave it to the individuals to figure it out?” he asked.

The city, in its letter to the hotel’s owner, said the 90-day lease with the county would invalidate its use permit, which limits renting rooms in Lawndale to 30 days. Doing so, the city wrote, would be “detrimental to health, safety or general welfare of residents and businesses surrounding the property.”

In response, Wickham called it an insinuation that’s “disheartening and untrue.”

Advertisement

L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, whose district includes Lawndale and Bell Gardens, said that he had “reasonable” conversations with Pullen-Miles, but that they had failed to come to an agreement.

Getting folks into hotels and motels is a no-brainer on several fronts, Ridley-Thomas said, among them providing an economic lifeline to struggling hotels.

“I am frankly surprised by it,” he said of the opposition. “This is when people’s values are put to the test and this when you learn who is willing to help address this crisis in a constructive and humanitarian way.”

Times staff writer Patrick McGreevy contributed to this report.