‘Gimme Shelter’: What you need to know about Proposition 21, the rent control ballot initiative

In 2018, Californians decisively rejected a ballot measure to expand rent control across the state. But supporters of that measure are back with Proposition 21, which would similarly allow local governments to pass more stringent rent control rules while making a few tweaks they believe make the idea more palatable for voters.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we discuss what’s different about Proposition 21 from the 2018 initiative and how the debate around rent control has changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our guests are René Moya, campaign director for Yes on 21, and Steve Maviglio, spokesman for a No on 21 campaign.

“ Gimme Shelter ,”a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CalMatters .

